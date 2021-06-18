State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,098 Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,433 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in LCNB were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LCNB by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of LCNB by 318.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in LCNB by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LCNB by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. LCNB Corp. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $19.99.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. LCNB had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that LCNB Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LCNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

