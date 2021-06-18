HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 10,999 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,999 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Tlwm increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.0% in the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 58,757 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 164,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 38,735 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $232,000.

BSCR stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $22.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.