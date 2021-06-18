State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Express were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Express by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 1,060,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Express by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after acquiring an additional 743,195 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Express during the first quarter worth $1,015,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Express by 3.6% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,275,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,226,000 after purchasing an additional 218,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXPR opened at $4.65 on Friday. Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $308.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 545.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $215,943.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 684,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 717,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Express Profile

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

