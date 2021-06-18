Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $625.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.93. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

