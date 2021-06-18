State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes $205,000 Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,215 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFBC shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $984.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.04. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $69.44.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.01 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 34.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.