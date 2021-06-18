HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in OneSpan by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in OneSpan by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in OneSpan by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in OneSpan by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in OneSpan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSPN has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.89 and a beta of 0.59. OneSpan Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt purchased 263,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,603,438.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,638,958 shares in the company, valued at $91,228,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

