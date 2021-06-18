Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Invacare worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invacare during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invacare by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Invacare during the first quarter worth about $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Invacare by 94.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invacare during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVC opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. Invacare Co. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

