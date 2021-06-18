Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,168,000 after buying an additional 58,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after buying an additional 50,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 33,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 491.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 104,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,888,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $34.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $398.70 million, a PE ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

