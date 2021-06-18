Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Get Flux Power alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price target on Flux Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

FLUX stock opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $145.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.74. Flux Power has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 63.78% and a negative return on equity of 439.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flux Power will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flux Power news, Director Michael Johnson sold 8,460 shares of Flux Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $93,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,819 shares of company stock worth $889,825. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLUX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Flux Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. 24.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flux Power (FLUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.