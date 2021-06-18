Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Given “Buy” Rating at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASPU. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Aspen Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Shares of ASPU stock opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.96 million, a PE ratio of -15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.51.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

