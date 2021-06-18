KWB Wealth Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

KWB Wealth lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,313 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.5% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 839.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $260.90 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $193.55 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

