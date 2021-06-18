Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Now Covered by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.
BC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.69.
NYSE:BC opened at $92.69 on Monday. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,249,000 after purchasing an additional 185,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,649,000 after buying an additional 170,537 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Brunswick by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,026,000 after buying an additional 50,299 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,506,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,885,000 after acquiring an additional 93,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
