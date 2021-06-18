Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Now Covered by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

BC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.69.

NYSE:BC opened at $92.69 on Monday. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,249,000 after purchasing an additional 185,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,649,000 after buying an additional 170,537 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Brunswick by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,026,000 after buying an additional 50,299 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,506,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,885,000 after acquiring an additional 93,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

