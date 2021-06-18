BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $111,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,765,000 after purchasing an additional 154,652 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 38,017 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.20.

Shares of GSHD opened at $118.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 245.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.52. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.60.

In other news, insider Drew Burks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,226.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $2,050,713.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,751,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,104,488.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,033 shares of company stock worth $46,039,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.