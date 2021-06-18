BlackRock Inc. Has $115.70 Million Stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Heron Therapeutics worth $115,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 229,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,423 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,560. 12.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HRTX opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.77. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

