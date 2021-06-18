BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.22% of Inari Medical worth $117,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,037,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,998,000 after purchasing an additional 423,540 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Inari Medical by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,320,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,268,000 after acquiring an additional 818,787 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Inari Medical by 643.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after acquiring an additional 541,283 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Inari Medical by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 417,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,418,000 after acquiring an additional 49,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,508,000. 48.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $90.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.89. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $127.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 409.15.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $928,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,904,804.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $15,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,664,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,000 shares of company stock worth $27,626,690. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

