Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,252,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $119,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,959,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 4.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,761,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,138,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,052,000. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LU. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lufax in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on Lufax in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Rowe began coverage on Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

