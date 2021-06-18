Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,788,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $122,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8,484.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 858,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 848,429 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 11,292 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $11.45 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

