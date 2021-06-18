Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLE. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $136.56 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $144.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

