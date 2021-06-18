Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Sells $6,323,949.90 in Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $500.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 1.26. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $547.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.64.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FICO. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.71.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.