California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells $7,608,400.00 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $7,608,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Ares Management Llc sold 200,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $6,652,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Ares Management Llc sold 400,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $12,012,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.74. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $39,532,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $2,364,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,149,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Shenkman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $3,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

