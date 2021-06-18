Warburg Research Analysts Give HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) a €119.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €85.10 ($100.12) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €85.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.89. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €64.90 ($76.35) and a fifty-two week high of €101.40 ($119.29).

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

