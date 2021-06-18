Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EPRT. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

