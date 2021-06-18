Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
CLSD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.
NASDAQ CLSD opened at $4.64 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $267.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.37.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.
