Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $4.64 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $267.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%. Equities analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

