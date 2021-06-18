United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.33.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.75. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $283.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

In related news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $233,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at $406,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,073,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,874,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,590,000 after acquiring an additional 224,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in United Bankshares by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,688,000 after acquiring an additional 189,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $5,972,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

