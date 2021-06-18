James C. Moyer Sells 12,603 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $356.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $215.93 and a one year high of $406.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.63.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,630,000 after purchasing an additional 737,757 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,056,000 after acquiring an additional 905,612 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,566,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,365,000 after acquiring an additional 56,020 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,248,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,974,000 after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,357,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

