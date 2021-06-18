Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $3,368,817.13 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 43,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $3,368,817.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $76.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.18. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the first quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 82.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SDGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.