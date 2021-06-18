Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSMB opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.35. Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94.

