BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $175,000 Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 69.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,145,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,550,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 121,094 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 270.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 107,277 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 952,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 542,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 83,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

OSBC opened at $13.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.45. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

In related news, Director Jill E. York purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

