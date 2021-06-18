Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,818 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 36,133 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 160,326 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $12.40 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.32.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.