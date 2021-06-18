Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Alexander’s by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alexander’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 36.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

ALX stock opened at $273.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.65. Alexander’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.70 and a twelve month high of $308.39.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 19.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.73%.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

