Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 79.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hooker Furniture by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hooker Furniture by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Hooker Furniture in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

HOFT opened at $36.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46. Hooker Furniture Co. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $439.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.57. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

