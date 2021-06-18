Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 15,996 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 16.7% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

