Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

RPAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of RPAI opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -596.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81. Retail Properties of America has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $12.79.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $906,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,496,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 298,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,894 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.