Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

RPAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of RPAI opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -596.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81. Retail Properties of America has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $12.79.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $906,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,496,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 298,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,894 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.