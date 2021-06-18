BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 8,044 Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of Team worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Team in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Team by 44,683.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Team by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Team during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Team in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Team alerts:

Team stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.99. Team, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $194.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.20 million. Team had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Team, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.