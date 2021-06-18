Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 863 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of DSP Group worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in DSP Group by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in DSP Group by 1,347.7% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in DSP Group during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in DSP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSPG opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $380.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.92. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.97.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

