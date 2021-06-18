Alliance Global Partners Boosts Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target to $16.00

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its price target raised by Alliance Global Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

ESTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.43.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.78.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $94,652,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1,046.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 169,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 154,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

