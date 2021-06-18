Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,259,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,703,000 after buying an additional 310,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,119,000 after buying an additional 432,188 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 903,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 107,763 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 650,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 113,594 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 69,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

RBBN opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.09. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.52 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 8.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

RBBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

