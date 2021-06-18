BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 25.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,709,000 after buying an additional 314,416 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after acquiring an additional 20,949 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 949,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,910,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after acquiring an additional 47,497 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 911,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,963,000 after purchasing an additional 133,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELF. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 18,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $551,271.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,860.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $1,804,750.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,542,417.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,020 shares of company stock valued at $9,959,376. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF opened at $27.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.02 and a beta of 2.07. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

