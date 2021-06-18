Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Stock Position Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMTB. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $189,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 48,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amerant Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $819.59 million, a PE ratio of 86.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Miguel Palacios purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

