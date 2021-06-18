Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Short Interest Down 14.7% in May

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 948,400 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the May 13th total of 1,111,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,161.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMLEF shares. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMLEF opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $8.68.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

