Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Short Interest Down 14.7% in May

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2021

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 948,400 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the May 13th total of 1,111,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,161.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMLEF shares. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMLEF opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $8.68.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

