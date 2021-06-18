Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Profire Energy stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $53.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. Research analysts expect that Profire Energy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIE. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Profire Energy by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 833,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Profire Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Profire Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 192,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

