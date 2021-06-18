Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 719,300 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the May 13th total of 824,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 84.6 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPXGF shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Cineplex from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cineplex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Cineplex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Shares of CPXGF stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39. Cineplex has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

