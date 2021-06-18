Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:NJDCY opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Nidec has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $36.98.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Nidec had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 7.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nidec will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

