SFL (NYSE:SFL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 price target on the shipping company's stock.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

SFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:SFL opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. SFL has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SFL will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SFL by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,324,000 after acquiring an additional 229,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SFL by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,312,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 984,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SFL during the fourth quarter worth about $7,609,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SFL during the first quarter worth about $8,904,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SFL by 19.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 154,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

