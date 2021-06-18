CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Short Interest Update

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,055,300 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the May 13th total of 845,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 785,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CV Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of CV Sciences from $0.75 to $0.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of CV Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.68.

Shares of CVSI opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.41. CV Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 million. CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 125.42% and a negative net margin of 96.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CV Sciences will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

