OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $101.79

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.79 and last traded at $101.79, with a volume of 516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.59.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSIS. B. Riley increased their price target on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital increased their price target on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.97.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

