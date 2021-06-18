Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.88

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.88 and last traded at $81.07, with a volume of 5430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.10.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $339,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,938,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $704,238.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,497,952.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,675 shares of company stock worth $6,831,366. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1,462.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 199,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 187,150 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

