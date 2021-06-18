Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Up to $25.72

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.72, but opened at $26.49. Valhi shares last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 51 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 2.07.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valhi by 55,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Valhi by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Valhi by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Valhi by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valhi in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. 2.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

