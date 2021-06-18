CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Trading Up 7%

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)’s stock price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.17 and last traded at $12.08. Approximately 76,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,635,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CoreCivic from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.26.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%.

In related news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,144.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,539 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 11,497.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,455,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399,753 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth $34,157,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,652,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 170,943 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

