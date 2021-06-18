Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Position Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $204.14 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $159.22 and a one year high of $325.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.35.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,333,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,228.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

